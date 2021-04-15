The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe excited for its political conflict and human drama. In the story, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes seek to keep Captain America’s legacy alive, even if it clashes with the interests of the US Government itself.

As we saw in the series, Private John Walker was chosen as the replacement for the beloved superhero, creating a wave of rejection by fans who do not see him as a legitimate successor. At the same time, Barón Zemo has positioned himself as an unexpected ally of the protagonists.

Thus, the second series of Marvel Studios for Disney Plus is building the future of the franchise and fans are attentive to the last two chapters of the program. Despite its success, Ed Brubaker, creator of Winter Soldier, is not happy with the current situation.

During the Fatman Beyond podcast, the writer lamented that he has not had the compensation he feels he deserves for his creation. “As the years went by, I started thinking, ‘Why don’t I really get anything for this? How can we really get a thank you or a credit?’

“These movies are making billions of dollars, and it seems like we just got a bad deal. I remember sitting there during the third movie, turning down this little thank you check because I thought, ‘This is an insult,’ ”the artist continued.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

The series will tell the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: endgame. In addition, it will be possible to see how the United States Government denies Falcon to be the new Captain America and imposes a soldier to carry the shield and costume of the hero.

What time and where does chapter 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive this Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available on the online platform Disney Plus.