In a surprise move, Microprose has re-released the military flight simulator series Falcon by Spectrum Holobyte on Steam And GOG. Let’s see what games are available again:

Falcon

Falcon AT

Falcon Gold (Includes the complete collection of updated versions of Falcon 3.0, MiG-29, Operation: Fighting Tiger and Art of the Kill)

Falcon 4.0 (version 1.08, Windows only, added as part of extras)

Falcon bundle on Steam

Falcon bundle on GOG

All games can be purchased individually for €6.99 (5.59 on the introductory offer), or in bundles for €22.36.

For those unfamiliar with it, the Falcon series has become famous for its realism, i.e. for the accuracy with which it simulated the F-16. Flight sims aren’t mainstream these days, but they were very popular in the 80s and 90s, not least because they were among the first games to significantly advance 3D.

Consider that many still consider Falcon 4 as the best military aircraft flight simulator ever made, even though it came out in 1998. The gaming community is still alive and well, so much so that it keeps updating massive mods like Falcon BMSrecently updated to version 4.37.