The Hercules dressing room, through a vote, has already chosen its captains For this season. Ismael Falcón, Diego Benito and Benja Martínez will be the representatives of the team during this course. The goalkeeper and the two players were chosen by their teammates and now it will be the coaching staff that has to choose the fourth ‘spokesperson’.

Falcón and Diego Benito repeat from last year. Samuel and Pablo Iñíguez completed the captains quartet last season. This year, after the vote, the main novelty is the presence of Benja. The Catalan already wore the bracelet on Saturday against Real Murcia. The forward is more involved than ever and last week he rejected a succulent offer from the Balearic Islands to continue at Rico Pérez. Benja, author of three goals this preseason, wants it to be his year.

David Cubillo has let his players choose their captains. However, the coaching staff may choose the last member of the captaincy. Therefore, Cubillo and his assistants will have a voice and vote and in the next few days they will decide who will accompany Falcón, Diego Benito and Benja.