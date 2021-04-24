After six weeks on the air, Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired its latest episode. The Disney Plus series left thousands of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe happy.

The show ended with an episode that featured topics such as inclusion, discrimination, and equality, and reminded audiences why Steve Rogers chose Sam Wilson to be his successor.

However, after an open ending, there are people who wonder if there will be a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Will Falcon and the Winter Soldier have a second season?

Like for WandaVision, Marvel Studios only confirmed one season for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, it is also known that some series will have new episodes, although it is not known what they will be. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, explained in various interviews that there are ideas for season 2 of the series . Added to the success of the fiction, it is very likely to happen.

What happened in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Chapter 6?

With Sam and Bucky facing off against and defeating the Flag Smashers and US Agent (John Walker), the series gave us an action-packed episode and a see you soon to the beloved Avengers.

Recognizing his identity as the new Captain America, Sam is ready to accept Steve Rogers’ shield without removing his wings and Bucky, to put his fears behind him and take his position as the Winter Soldier.

On the other hand, the launch of The Dark Avengers is seen with John Walker accepting his new identity. As to Sharon carter, it seems that the series has found another gray character. While preparing for her to be the Madripur Power Broker It was not a surprise, in his new role in the MCU he will surely betray the trust of Sam and James at some point.