The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered its first chapter on Disney Plus. The new show of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) will tell the events that occurred after Avengers: endgame and how Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes overcome their personal conflicts.

One of the new characters we saw at the end of the first episode was John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, who is chosen by the United States government as the new Captain America.

For this reason, in this note you will learn more about the enigmatic character who in the comics takes the alias of US Agent, one of the main enemy of Steve Rogers.

Who is the US Agent?

Although he was initially a villain, he later became an antihero, gaining his abilities thanks to the treatment he received from Power Broker, a mysterious character who gave powers to different people, for no reason.

John Walker’s first appearance in Marvel comics

The first appearance of US Agent in the comics was in Captain America # 323, published in November 1986. The first alias that Walker adopted was that of the Super Patriot, but months later he had a change in appearance as the new Captain America.

Comic in which US Agent first appeared.

John Walker – powers and abilities

Walker has similar abilities to Steve Rogers, due to the serum he received from the Power Broker. He is an expert in hand-to-hand combat and with the use of the shield, just like Captain America, US Agent also has strength, agility, reflexes, and increased stamina. His teacher was Taskmaster, a villain who has the power to copy the techniques of other superheroes.

John Walker is one of Captain America’s strongest enemies. Photo: Composition / Marvel Comics / Marvel Studios

