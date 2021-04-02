Now that we are in the middle of the episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the series has led us through a very unique alliance: Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and Baron Zemo.

In order to discover who is copying the super soldier’s serum, the three head to Madripoor, where they will meet a contact who has the information they seek.

Spoiler Warning

With the trio interested in finding out who the mind behind Karli Morgenthau and the Unflagged is, they move on to the lawless city, where they unexpectedly meet Sharon Carter. After revealing their plans, and with the enemies behind them, they move to Riga, Latvia to continue their search.

While Zemo and Sam find a place to hide, Bucky goes for a walk after seeing strange technological devices on the floor and on the wall of a house.

At the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier chapter 3, we see the character meet Ayo, the warrior of Wakanda who was accompanying King T’Challa on several occasions. This appearance is the first direct connection between Black Panther and the Disney Plus series.

“I’m here for Zemo,” says the character played by Florence Kasumba, before a surprised Bucky by his presence.

Ayo, character played by Florence Kasumba. Photo: Marvel Studios

Ayo’s return shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, considering that Baron Zemo assassinated King T’Chacka in Civil War in an attack on the UN headquarters. For this attack, Bucky was framed.

Chapter 4 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive on Disney Plus on April 9.