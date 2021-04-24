After six weeks of intense history, Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end. With chapters that included topics such as discrimination and social inequality, Marvel’s plot liked and convinced its audience.

With Sam as Marvel’s new MCU Captain America and with Bucky embracing his future as a Winter Soldier, more than one fan is wondering what comes after the series. Loki is not the only brand new show.

What comes after Falcon and Winter Soldier?

While still we do not know if Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have season 2 Marvel fans won’t have to wait long to see their favorite characters from the film universe again.

The next series to arrive is Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, and will premiere on Disney + next 11th of June.

Loki Trailer

So too, it comes to streaming What if ..?, animated series with the voices of the stars of the MCU. Show will present alternative stories to the popular universe. In his comics, for example, Spider-Man has been seen as part of Fantastic Four or alThe Avengers fighting the X-Men.

Trailer of What if …?

Who will also have a space on Disney + is Ms. Marvel, a series that will open the door to the first Muslim superhero of the MCU. Hawkeye, starring Hailee Steinfeld, will also debut in 2021.

First look at Ms. Marvel

Then we will have this year Moon knight with Oscar Isaac, She-hulk with Tatiana Maslany and a Christmas special by Guardians of the Galaxy, which James Gunn already announced is working on.

On the series that have been confirmed, but still do not have a release date, they are: Secret Invasion by Samuel L. Jackson, Ironheart with Dominique Thorne, Armor Wars by Don Cheadle and a still untitled series set in the kingdom of Wakanda by Black Panther .