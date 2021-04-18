The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one chapter away from ending its season and fans are excited to hear the outcome for the leads, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. From the very first chapter, both of them had to deal with the loss of Captain America.

As we saw in Avengers: endgame, Steve Rogers decided to retire as a superhero and stay in the past along with his beloved Peggy Carter. Returned to the present, the US Government decided to appoint John Walker as his replacement, while the friends of ‘Cap’ rejected him from the beginning.

In addition to this problem, Bucky also had to deal with his stormy past as a Winter Soldier, the burden of all his victims, and a new life without his best friend. Much has been speculated about the future of the character, so Sebastian Stan decided to talk about it.

“Do you want me to tell you how Bucky is going to die? Oh God, hopefully by now it’s going to happen in a warm bed like a 200-year-old man with a family. That is his way now. I think he has earned it, “said the actor in an interview for Uproxx.

Throughout the series we saw how Bucky leads a wandering life, not forgetting his past, and unable to see a profitable future. He is a man created to kill, regardless of which side he is on, and going from one war to another without much breathing space.

For these reasons, several fans agreed with Sebastian Stan’s wish for his character. However, it only remains to hope that this event occurs in the still distant future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.