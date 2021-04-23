After six weeks of intense history, Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end. With chapters that included topics such as discrimination and social inequality, Marvel’s plot liked and convinced its audience.

The program has successfully integrated the myths and history of Captain America, through a kind of metaphor of what the United States is. But also, it reminded us that Steve Rogers was the one who chose Sam as the one to carry the shield that once belonged to him.

Spoiler Warning

What happened in Falcon and the Winter Soldier chapter 6?

With Sam and Bucky facing off against and defeating the Flag Smashers and US Agent (John Walker), the series gave us an action-packed episode and a see you soon to the beloved Avengers.

Recognizing his identity as the new Captain America, Sam is ready to accept Steve Rogers’ shield without removing his wings and Bucky to put his fears behind him and take his position as the Winter Soldier.

Sam is the new Captain America of the MCU. Photo: Marvel / Disney +

Sam and Bucky in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Photo: Marvel / Disney +

On the other hand, you see the launch of The dark avengers with John Walker accepting his new identity. As to Sharon carter, it seems that the series has found another gray character. While preparing for her to be the Madripur Power Broker It was not a surprise, in his new role in the MCU he will surely betray the trust of Sam and James at some point.

Bucky and Sam are a great team and their adventures have just begun. After the magical mayhem of WandaVision and before Loki’s mischief, the series was what fans needed as a reminder: humans are wrong too, and it’s the actions of the present that define the future, not the legacy of the past.