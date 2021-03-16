Following the success of WandaVision, Marvel Studios is set to launch its second series on Disney Plus: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) will be the protagonists of this story that will take place after Avengers: endgame.

The war against Thanos had countless losses, like that of Captain America, a situation that left the superheroes without a leader and the world demoralized. In that sense, the protagonists will honor the legacy of their friend, even if it is to go against the same Government of the United States.

Watch the final trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier here

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also face the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America in John Walker, also known as US Agent.

The cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The cast of the series is headed by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Other well-known faces to be featured include Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbl, Daniel Brühl, and Don Cheadle.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – release date

The new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) was scheduled to launch in August 2020. However, the health crisis delayed filming. The show will arrive on March 19, 2021 via Disney Plus.