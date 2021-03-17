Falcon and the Winter Soldierstarring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, is the second Marvel Studios series to premiere on Disney Plus.

Although it has not yet debuted on the streaming platform, it is believed that a second season could be produced, something that Kevin Feige hinted in an interview with ComicBook.

“They ask us that question a lot more on television, because people expect it to be like what they know from before: ‘Where is season 2?’ We approach it like in the movies – we better make this cool. Yes we can do another (season), certainly there are ideas, “said the president of Marvel Studios.

Feige has commented on different occasions that some MCU series will have two or more seasons, so Falcon and the Winter Soldier could be one of the shows that has more episodes than scheduled.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – trailer

What will Falcon and the Winter Soldier be about?

For this new installment, the protagonists Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have to face Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. Likewise, they will have to confront the same United States Government, which seeks the replacement of the real Captain America: John Walker, also known as US Agent.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – release date

The new MCU series was scheduled to launch in August 2020. However, the health crisis delayed filming. Now, the show will arrive on March 19, 2021 via Disney Plus.