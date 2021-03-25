Behind the fantastic story of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, another is written (between the lines) related to the human team, the script and the pandemic. For the actors Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson-Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes-Winter Soldier), A parallel can be made between the blip that humanity suffered after Avengers: Endgame and the global crisis that the real world is experiencing due to Covid-19 .

“This fact is one of the things that makes the series very relatable with what happens today, in a way that is a bit scary. Many of these characters are in a reaction mode to the blip, and the blip now is something that feels very real in our world ”, says Sebastian Stan in conversation with La República through Zoom.

“Of course the series was written three and a half years ago, without pandemic, but the characters we saw in the first episode are living in a postblip society and trying to identify what the new normal is that they return to. The same will not necessarily happen with the covid, but we have to identify what our new normal is going to be and how we are going to fit back into this new society ”, reflects Anthony Mackie.

Sebastian Stan adds that in times of pandemic the existence of heroes is a necessity. “I definitely think that this is a time when we have to look at the other support and learn to relate to each other. And do not continue taking for granted that yes or yes we are going to get out of this. I think the series is very accurate on a deeper level, and the message becomes more powerful in these times. “

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​began filming in October 2019, but everything was suspended in March 2020 when the planet declared a health emergency due to the coronavirus. In October of last year, the recordings were resumed, although things changed. “Putting myself in perspective, I don’t think any of us realized how easy and how good everything was until the pandemic left and arrived. I remember being at the hotel that night and they told me: “We’re leaving tomorrow, put your things away.” We disconnected, and that broke my heart. We had been working for four and a half months, we were just warming up for the last push and the covid arrived and took everything. So I was happy when we were able to go back and we were lucky because, during the six months that we stopped, the director and crew used that time to brilliantly refine the gaps in the series instead of sitting around and lamenting, “recalls Mackie.

Naked superheroes

On their characters and the fact of having their own series within the Marvel universe, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan affirm that it has been important to show the human face of superheroes. “It was great to create the story behind it. It was amazing to dive in and show a superhero’s human out of the suit, it’s something you don’t get in a normal two-hour superhero movie, ”says Mackie. “Characters have always been more interesting when you can understand them. There is no perfect person and I think we need to have characters and stories that we can identify with and that represent our world, ”agrees Stan.

In addition, Anthony Mackie emphasizes: “I have never felt that Falcon is a character from the side. The idea of ​​being the character on the side is a bit more of the ego. I don’t think I’m the one on the side or filler at all. I’ve always been a great character in the Marvel universe. “

The truth is that ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​has become the most watched series on Disney + and that is something its protagonists appreciate: “It’s great, wonderful. If there were no fans, I would be worried, but I like that people are excited and anticipating what is going to happen in the second episode, that means that it is being relevant, “says Stan. “I don’t think that’s something that would keep me awake tonight (laughs). But obviously it’s a blessing to be well received by the fans. We are very lucky, ”Mackie concludes.

