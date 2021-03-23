Two weeks after the end of WandaVision, Marvel already has another success in Disney Plus. With the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans are not only following the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but are also meeting new characters.

With the broadcast of the series, a new streaming record was also announced. According to Variety, the first chapter of Falcon and the Winter soldier was the most-watched release so far of any series on the service .

While Disney Plus didn’t reveal the numbers behind this achievement, it did mention that it had a better debut than WandaVision and the two seasons of The Mandalorian.

This advancement in streaming should come as no surprise, considering what was revealed during Disney’s annual shareholders meeting in early March.

At the time, Disney Plus was reported to have passed its goal of 100 million subscribers upon its launch in November 2019. The success of WandaVision and The Mandalorian, as well as the premieres of Pixar movies like Soul and Raya and the last dragon, they probably played an important role in increasing the popularity of the online portal.

WandaVision ended its time on Disney Plus after 9 exciting chapters. Photo: Marvel Studios

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The series began its broadcast on March 19. Fans will be able to enjoy six installments, which will air every Friday for the next few weeks. There are currently no announcements for a second season, although Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige has confessed that some ideas are being exchanged.