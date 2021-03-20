The Falcon and the Winter soldier, the second original series from Marvel Studios, will show the consequences of the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame. In that panorama, Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes They will deal with a world without the protection and watch of Captain America.

As it is remembered, the beloved hero decided to stay in the past to have the dream life with his beloved Peggy Carter, leaving his legacy in the hands of his two comrades in arms. Now they will have to confront the same government of the United States, which seeks to replace the American hero.

The series arrived on Disney Plus this March 19 and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not be more excited with the result on screen. Here’s some of the fans’ enthusiastic reactions to the premiere.

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Much to the joy of fans, each episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will run from 45 to 55 minutes. Not only will each installment in the series last longer than WandaVision, but it will surpass The Mandalorian, which was approximately 40 minutes long.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to tell Sam Wilson’s origin story

Anthony Mackie explained to Disney Twenty-three why audiences can relate to his character so easily: “He’s just a normal guy who found himself in a crazy situation. I think people see that and enjoy it because they can look at Sam and see himself in that character. “

Following these words, he revealed that the show will further explore his character, unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he was employed as a supporting or supporting character. “The best thing about the series is that you will know all his backstory, his life, who he is and how he became Sam Wilson,” he told the outlet.