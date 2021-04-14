The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios’ second series for Disney Plus, shows the consequences after Steve Rogers left the role of Captain America in Avengers: endgame.

Thus, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes seek to keep the legacy of the superhero alive, despite the fact that on some occasions they have to face the same United States Government.

A few hours after the premiere of the fifth episode of the series, Malcolm Spellman, showrunner of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, anticipated the cameo of an important Marvel Comics character.

“There are characters in our series that I would love to see associated with the great powers of this world like Thor or someone like that. His personality is very strong, he is the character from episode five. I would love to see that character with Thor, “said the creative in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

Although the name and role of the character are a mystery, the Film web portal indicated that the cameo would be a “ character that we have not seen in the UCM “ And that is not included in the plans of the next Marvel Studios movies.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, chapter 5 – release date and time

Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive this Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available through the online platform Disney Plus.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.