Following the success of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier attracts the attention of millions of fans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series shows how Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes seek to keep Captain America’s legacy alive, even if it costs them several enemies.

A few hours after the premiere of the fifth episode of the show, Marvel Studios revealed a preview that reviews scenes from previous installments and highlights that the fall of John Walker will be a key factor in the story.

However, the most important thing about the trailer is the fight for the shield of Captain America. The final seconds set the stage for what looks like an imminent fight between Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker over the Steve Rogers legacy.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – characters

The Disney Plus series will bring back well-known faces of the UCM and will also bring in new Hollywood stars. Know who they are:

Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie as Falcon

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Wyatt Russell as Jonathan Walker

Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo

Don Cheadle as War Machine.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.