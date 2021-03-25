Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new action series from Marvel Studios, has become the most successful premiere of Disney Plus. History shows us what happens to Sam wilson and Bucky barnes, the two great friends of Steve Rogers, after the latter decided to end his mission as Captain America at the end of Avengers: endgame.

The production has been receiving good reviews from the public and the specialized press. In addition to showing us unexplored aspects of the lives of the two main heroes, the first chapter meant the appearance of the US Agent, a character presented as the new Captain America.

If you want to be aware of this story, check below the opening times by country and where to find the episodes of the Marvel series.

When is Chapter 2 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier released?

The second chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier opens in the early hours of this Friday, March 25.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Opening Time

These are the opening times of the second episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier in different countries:

Peru: Friday, March 26 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Friday March 26 2.00 am

Argentina: Friday March 26 5.00 am

Chile: Friday March 26 5.00 am

Brazil: Friday March 26 5.00 am

Colombia: Friday, March 26, 3.00 am

Falcon and the Winter Soldier became the streaming platform’s most successful premiere. Photo: Disney Plus

Where can you see Chapter 2 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The premiere of chapter 2 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier can be seen through Disney Plus, an online streaming platform that has a cost for annual and monthly packages. Currently, in Peru, a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles.

How to see chapter 1 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

In Disney Plus you can also find the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and all the others that will be released. Also, you will be able to see all the other movies and series produced by Marvel Studios, such as Avengers: endgame and WandaVision.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Chapter 2 Trailer

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Synopsis

Falcon and the Winter Soldier must accept Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. They will also have to confront the United States Government, which will seek the replacement of Captain America, who is embodied in John Walker, also known as US Agent.