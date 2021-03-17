The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off phase 4 with WandaVision, but is ready to continue wowing fans with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series will star Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in a world that suffers the consequences of Avengers: Endgame.

For this new installment, the protagonists Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have to face Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. Likewise, they will have to confront the same United States Government, which seeks the replacement of the real Captain America: John Walker, also known as US Agent.

Much has been said about Captain America’s legacy throughout the show, but also about the chances of us seeing the superhero on screen. Whether as a cameo, flashback or even being of age, the rumors did not stop growing so the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, spoke with Entertainment Weekly to put an end to it.

“I rarely answer ‘no’ to something because things always surprise me with what happens. However, I think that rumor was dispelled pretty quickly by the man himself, “he said in reference to Chris Evans’ tweet where the actor denied being in negotiations to return to the MCU.

Cast Falcon and the winter soldier

The cast of the series is headed by Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. Other well-known faces to be featured include Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbl, Daniel Brühl, and Don Cheadle.

When is Falcon and the winter soldier released?

The new MCU series was scheduled to launch in August 2020. However, the health crisis delayed filming. Now, the show will arrive on March 19, 2021 via Disney Plus.