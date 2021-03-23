It’s only been a few days since Disney + premiered his new Marvel Cinematic Universe series and the play starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan has not been slow to break some interesting records. And it is that as the video on demand platform has announced, Falcon and the Winter Soldier becomes the most watched premiere in Disney + history, beating all the subscription service’s previous big hits. So has explained the Deadline portal, which, however, clarifies that Disney has not wanted to give specific data on the number of viewers who have begun to enjoy this new miniseries.

What we do know is that Falcon and the Winter Soldier has managed to be the series and the title of Disney + in general. most viewed during its opening weekend (from March 19 to 21, 2021). The top three of the most successful contents of the platform in its premiere are completed WandaVision and the second season of The Mandalorian, in that order. It should be noted that when the first season of fiction framed in the Star Wars universe was released, Disney + was not available in all the countries where it is now, so the data could have been different in other circumstances.

What day each episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney +

Be that as it may, it is still an impressive figure for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who despite not being two of Marvel’s heavyweights, have achieved climb to first position when it comes to Disney + viewership hits. Now it only remains to know if both professional and fan criticism accompany this numerical success as the series progresses. Remember that Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres a new episode every friday, so it will come to an end at the end of April.