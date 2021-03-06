Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, will be the next Marvel Studios series to premiere on Disney Plus.

Although it has not yet been released on the streaming platform, there are rumors that a second season could be made. However, Anthony Mackie confirmed in an interview by Variety that Marvel Studios has no plans to produce new episodes.

While subject to standard Marvel secrecy, the actor confirms that there have been no discussions about a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ”Reads the news portal.

What will Falcon and the Winter Soldier be about?

For this new installment, the protagonists Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have to face Steve Rogers’ decision to stay in the past with his beloved Peggy Carter. Likewise, they will have to confront the same United States Government, which seeks the replacement of the real Captain America: John Walker, also known as US Agent.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – trailer

Cast Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The cast of the series is headed by Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. Other well-known faces to be featured include Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbl, Daniel Brühl, and Don Cheadle.

When is Falcon and the Winter Soldier released?

The new MCU series was scheduled to launch in August 2020. However, the health crisis delayed filming. Now, the show will arrive on March 19, 2021 via Disney Plus.