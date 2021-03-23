‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, the latest from Disney Plus in its alliance with Marvel, has had a somewhat more timid launch than imaginable on the Internet. It will be gaining presence as its six episodes, at the rate of one chapter per week, on the powerful streaming platform, the one that generates the most expectation with its newly minted offer. The tremendous premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has inevitably detracted from it online prominence. In fact, a current in social networks defends the debatable idea that the productions of DC Comics and Warner are “for adults” while those of their competition, based on the cartoons of the House of Ideas, focus on the public childish.

A controversial and absurd division that goes nowhere. It seems that we easily forget that all superhero movies are adaptations of mamporro comics that seek preferably entertainment. What’s more, ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, previous Disney Plus bet, set the bar very high in creative terms. He has not given time to rest from the avalanche of theories that accompanied, week after week, the great series, whose audacity does not continue in the novelty of the moment.

A noisy sector of the superhero fandom complained about the lack of action moments in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’. His wishes have been orders in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​(‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’), as if both series could complement each other to the delight of true marvelite gourmets. From the outset, it appears that the spy cinema is targeted with all the consequences, along the lines of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic universe. The brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, renowned comic fans, signed the direction of a full-blown blockbuster based on the comics first published in 1941.

The presence of Falcon, the Falcon, and the introduction of Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, raised the interest of a well-resolved thriller with champions of justice. Someone took note and the cinematic tone continued in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, an inferior but equally effective film. Now two secondary characters take center stage who can give a lot of play, setting the story six months after the conclusion of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The beginning of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​makes things clear, with a monumental action sequence, well described and not at all routine. Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, recently seen in the bland ‘Out in the Open’, spreads his wings to rescue a kidnapped soldier from a helicopter. The mission twists and turns into a spectacular aerial battle. The shots mounted at a good pace take us into an adventure where the script twists are going to be fundamental, in a different vibe to the aureole of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, in the path of the ‘Avengers’ of the Russo Brothers.

He directs Kari Skogland, a common name in the field of serialized format, with popular titles such as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘The Punisher’ or ‘Vikings’. Perhaps the feeling of being before a blockbuster fade in the following installments, where they no longer need to hook the viewer and can reduce the budget. However, everything indicates that the section of action scenes will be especially taken care of in a proposal that has started its journey with a better audience than ‘The Mandalorian’, according to Disney Plus, although they have not provided specific data. Be that as it may, the same interest as a phenomenon will be generated, giving rise to all kinds of readings by restless Internet users. The shadow of the Snyder Cut is already losing steam on Twitter. Controversy generated the final shot, as a cliffhanger, which has hurt the feelings of impatient fans of the burly Captain America (we avoid spoilers).

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​does not intend to depart from the conventional codes of the genre, but promises to please MCU fans. As the Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan (‘The Devil at All Shoras’), sinks into his traumas, Falcon faces a multitude of seemingly mundane responsibilities, including paying bills. Should the famous Avengers have a monthly salary like any other person with a job? Saving the world every day is no nonsense. With the spirit of a buddy movie, two men and a destiny, we can enjoy a series that looks, from modesty, in the James Bond saga, although it is probably closer to Jason Bourne, with the camera less nervous.