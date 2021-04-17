Chapter 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived on Disney +. For this installment, an important cameo was announced, which fell on Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actress who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

His presence was not the only one that surprised fans, but also the action that John Walker took after being removed from his role as the new Captain America.

What happened in chapter 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Upon being discharged without honors and stripped of all his titles, the military man is surprised by the Condessa, who hands him a card promising to see each other again. She gives you an interesting fact: “Did you know that there is a legal loophole on the Captain America shield? It does not belong to the United States government. “ , I inform you.

The series lets us see that now Falcon is the one who carries the shield, in order to take over from Steve Rogers.

The post-credit scene from Falcon and the Winter Soldier chapter 5

At the end of the installment we can see what happened to John Walker. After taking the super soldier serum, but without having a shield to accompany it, he decides to create his own version of a superhero.

The item is not like the one Rogers once wore, as Walker added what would become his military medal and changed the colors of the shield.

Chapter 6 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive on Disney Plus on April 23.