Wednesday morning, one of the rockets Falcon 9 SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has suffered its first failure in more than three years. Despite successfully completing its primary mission of delivering 21 Starlink satellites to orbit, the Falcon 9 booster failed to land properly on the pad A Shortfall of Gravitasa ship-based drone located off Cape Canaveral, Florida.

After touching the platformthe booster suffered a capsize, signaling the end of an impressive series of 267 consecutive landings without incident. According to Ars Technica, upon landing, booster B1062, which was on its 23rd launch, tilted shortly after touchdown, while flames billowed from its engines.

An impressive record broken

It is important to emphasize that a landing failure for SpaceX does not mean it exploded, as often happens with the Falcon 9’s larger and bulkier cousin, the Starship. In this case, the Falcon 9 simply lost its balance during landing, likely due to a problem with ignition synchronization of the engines or the failure of one of the landing legs, as hypothesized by Ars Technica.

Despite the success of the rocket’s second stage in carrying the satellites into orbit, the failure of the first stage to land prompted SpaceX to delay a second Starlink launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday morning, in order to analyze data from the previous launch. A prudent decision, given the importance of safety and reliability in these missions.

Polaris Dawn and other delays

Wednesday was not an easy day for SpaceX. Before this launch, the launch of the mission had also been postponed Polaris Dawna highly anticipated mission that involves sending a team of civilian astronauts through the radiation belts of Van Athelen, with the goal of conducting the first private spacewalk. This mission would also have used a Falcon 9 rocket, but the delay was attributed to an unfavorable weather forecast, not to technical problems with the launch system.

Falcon 9 B1062 completes 23 missions but unfortunately topples over on ASOG. Before this, SpaceX had 267 successful Falcon booster landings in a row. Please note that they always expected to lose some boosters on landing; it was just crazy that they had such a run of successes. https://t.co/q6pRXA3ktf pic.twitter.com/yQySUlamWU — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) August 28, 2024

However, the recent failure could cause further delays to the Polaris mission as SpaceX investigates the cause of the accident. While the booster landings are considered secondary objectives and do not impact the success of the primary mission, the loss of a reusable rocket represents a significant cost and takes some of the shine off the Falcon 9’s incredible reliability record.

What does this mean for the future of SpaceX?

Landing boosters is one of the features that made the Falcon 9 a cutting-edge launch system. The ability to reuse rockets has greatly reduced the cost of space missions, making space exploration more accessible. This incident, while rare, underscores the continued importance of monitoring and improving these advanced systems.

SpaceX, which has proven to be a pioneer in the industry, will certainly continue to refine the technology, learning from each failure to improve future performance. The Falcon 9 remains one of the world’s most reliable rocketsbut this incident serves as a reminder that even the most advanced systems are not infallible.

We will continue to closely monitor developments in SpaceX and of the Falcon 9, to see how the company will address this challenge and how it will continue to evolve in the world of spaceflight.