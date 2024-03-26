The 2024 edition of FalComics, a Pop culture festival that has its origins in the world of Comics and Games, will be held from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th May, in Falconara Marittima (AN) in the Marche region.

The 2024 edition of the event, born by will of the Mayor of Falconara Stefania Signorini and organized by LEG Live Emotion Group from 2022takes off the role of Cinderella with great ambitions in the sector, to take on those of the “princess” becoming a reality now recognized nationally and internationally.

This process, the result of many factors, was also possible thanks to the trust of important partners and media partners who will be present at the event this year, among these Riot Games one of the most important video game publishers in the world, which confirms the inclusion of FalComics as a stop in its live itinerant activities dedicated to its Italian community in an attempt to open an increasingly direct dialogue with players and closer to the territory, Maxdevil Italian leader in merchandising management, ECHO leaders Italian in the cinema events sector, and also the media partnership of Rai Kids, the direction of Rai dedicated to productions for children and teenagers broadcast on Rai Yoyo, Rai Gulp and Rai Play and the media partnership of Rai Radio Kids, the Rai radio for the little ones can be listened to on Dab or by downloading the Rai Play Sound app.

The theme of the 2024 editionchosen together with the Municipal Council of boys and girls of Falconara, It's Open Mind. The graphic development was entrusted to the illustrator artist Maestro Paolo Barbieri whose works will constitute the main exhibition of the festival accompanied as usual by the school exhibitions. From this edition, you will also be able to enjoy a third exhibition which for the 2024 edition records a welcome return: the maestro Fabrizio Spadini will be back in the family and to celebrate the party he has decided to produce a new great work that he will give to the city .

Among the main innovations of the 2024 edition, which sees theexpansion of the festival area from 60,000 to 84,000 m2 with an enhanced Commercial area and which, in addition to the increase in the number of exhibitors, the true treasure of the festival, in the various product categories, sees the presence of brand partners such as DV Giochi, Giochi Uniti and AsmodeeThere are the East Zone, focused on the oriental world where we will find cosplay and K pop competitions and which will be born in Piazza Catalani, and also the Artist Alley dedicated to the world of independent designers which will develop in Piazza Garibaldi, the ESport Zone which will be added to that of Retrogames and the 12 Thematic areas, developed on the Experience Room modelwhich will take visitors into different universes ranging from Science Fiction to Fantasy, passing through horror and steampunk, transforming via Nino Bixio into a multidisciplinary Community Village.

In addition to the physical areas, it is necessary to recall the cultural ones that can be seen the birth of the Movie Zone who will deal with the world of cinema, the development of the Narrative & Fantasy Area which will feature various guests such as the singer Mal and the composer, songwriter and arranger Guido De Angelis, the educational psychologist Dr Stefano Rossi who will delve into the theme of cyberbullying and the understanding of some of the most widespread labyrinths of the adolescent soul, accompanied by an expert in the world of video games like Fabio Viola, currently curator of the video game area of ​​the National Cinema Museum in Turin, and among the guests Laura Carusino, famous face of Rai Yoyo, presenter of the historic program “L'Albero Azzurro” and “Hello Yoyo”, the container for little ones dedicated to learning the English language and the singer of Lacuna Coil Cristina Scabbia. The collaboration with Comics & Science continues, with a team led by Andrea Plazzi, in telling the world of comics in an alternative and fun way and which, thanks to the presence of Ale Tattoo, will develop an interesting project between comics and tattoos. Presenting and narrating the guests will be well-known names from national journalism: Fabrizio Basso, journalist and music critic of Skytg24, Maurizio Di Fazio, author and journalist of the Espresso group, of Il Fatto Quotidiano and of Vanity Fair and Andrea Laffranchi journalist and music critic of the Corriere della Sera.

Confirmed the Main stage, with its Music Alleyinside Kennedy park which sees the presence of Andrea Rock & Rebel Poets but where will we meet again Cristina D'Avena with Gem Boy within a unique concert which sees the participation of Enzo Draghi for a meeting awaited for over 10 years. to tell and present the many events, a team of exceptional presenters was called: Giorgia Vecchini and Letizia Livornese aka Letizia Cosplay, Gianluca Falletta, Alberto “Il Grezza” Grezzani, Jolie Chan, Valeryo.

“With today's press conference we presented the news and the underlying theme of the festival” says the Mayor of Falconara Stefania Signorini “the artists who will make the event unique and engaging, the sponsors who have made it possible with their invaluable help once again realize a great dream: that of seeing our city more alive than ever, invaded by colours, by the desire to participate, a point of reference for enthusiasts from all over Italy and abroad. This will be possible thanks to a very high quality offer, because it is the result of the work of great professionals and their ability to team up with our local realities”.