The organization of the fair Falconics announced that the dates of the 2023 edition will be earlier than expected due to the local elections. Falconics 2023 it will therefore take place in the city of Falconara in the days of 5, 6 and 7 May 2023.

More information below.

ANTICIPATE THE DATE OF THE FALCOMICS FESTIVAL TO MAY 5-6-7

Assuming the decision of the Council of Ministers which fixed the administrative elections for 14 and 15 May and the city of Falconara being part of the 591 Municipalities involved, the Mayor Stefania Signorini and the director of FalComics Gianluca Del Carlo considered, after a careful analysis of the implications of the simultaneous presence of the two activities, to bring forward the dates of the festival in question to 5-6-7 May 2023.

The consequences of public order management and the workload for the body’s operators in the event of the simultaneous presence of the two activities (polling stations and festivals) as well as the impact on citizens, are the basis of the painful but shared choice.

An organizational choice that will lead to the best performance of the event and the best management of the period.

“Together with the Municipality, we organizers have verified with the guests, exhibitors and local festivals in the period in question, the possibility of bringing forward the appointment of FalComics 2023 to 5-6 and 7 May” declares the Director Gianluca Del Carlo of the LEG Live Emotion Group organization and continues “We have arrived at what we believe is the best solution among all those analyzed above all for the best sharing of the event with the citizens, although we are aware that in the progress of the works the choice will involve some inconvenience , I am sure that these will be minimized thanks to the skills and experience of the organizational staff and the collaboration with the administration of the municipality of Falconara”.

‘FalComics has become part of a large national network – comments Mayor Stefania Signorini – and a connection has been created with the most well-known festivals in the sector, from Pescara to Rimini, from San Marino to Verona, up to Lucca. I personally participated in San Marino Comics and, last autumn, in Lucca Comics & Games, as a guest of the mayor Mario Pardini and I was able to feel part of a community. I am convinced that bringing the dates forward will not change the interest and expectations of enthusiasts in the sector, who will be able to experience our city as a meeting point with realities from all over Italy’.