Next week will be held in Falconara Marittima in the province of Ancona on FalComics 2022, fair dedicated to comics and video games. The event will be held from 13 to 15 May and will see the participation of over 40 guests, with the collaboration of 20 organizations from all over Italy.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by LEG Live Emotion Group, organizers of the event.

FalComics 2022 from 13 to 15 May Music and Cosplay, comics and illustration, retrogames and E-sport tournaments, card and role-playing games, Flash mobs and Parades, exhibitions and meetings.

From 13 to 15 May in Falconara Marittima over 40 guests, 20 associations involved from all over Italy, more than 100 events in three days: these are the numbers of FalComics 2022 which will be developed on 13 thematic areas.

1. World games, comics, illustration, gadget and fantasy exhibition area

2. Expo partner festivals from all over Italy

3. The exhibitions dedicated to the world of anime and inclusion

4. Games zone role-playing and card game activities with Nicola De Gobbis

5. Video games zone with Retrogames and E-sport tournaments in collaboration with King Sport

6. Lego Zone

7. Association area space for discussion and presentation of activities

8. The Lair of the Tigers with a real Wrestling ring

9. Supercar with KIT, the back to the future Delorian and General Lee

10. Underground zone with reppers, writers, crews, the music of Dj Shipps, Dj Stritti, Dj Beat and much more

11. Fantasy area with Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter, Zombiewalk and Marvel superheroes

12. Mainstage with the shows of Cristina D’Avena, Giorgio Vanni, Musical Disney, Cartoon Old Star who will see on stage the bands that have made history of Italian cartoon cover bands including Carlo Vik of animated scoundrels and lots and lots of music

13. Arena meet the writer Licia Troisi, the game designer Fabio Viola, Diego Cajelli, Steve Sylvester, Pietro Ubaldi and Ubaldo Pantani and many other guests

FalComics is a project of the Municipality of Falconara with the organization of LEG Live Emotion Group.

The Artistic Direction is by Gianluca Del Carlo

One of the main partners of FalComics is the Polytechnic University of Marche.

The Municipality of Falconara thanks the Marche Region, which has recognized the value of the initiative and will support it with an important co-financing.

The Pa & Vì and Lù companies also collaborate in the event in partnership.

Special thanks go to the companies that participate as sponsors of the event, a support of great emotional value and affection for the territory: Aon, ANGELINI PHARMA, MC DONALD’S, FRITTELLI MARITIME GROUP, COFERM SPA, COSTRUZIONI NASONI, CIMAS Catering, ACQUA & SAPONE , SIMONETTA Group, IMA SRL, VIVA SERVIZI, GR Noleggi, KING, AUTOTRASPORTI CAF, HOTEL TOURING, LA VELA Ristorante, INTERNATIONAL PHARMACY, PMGTEC, T-TRADE GROUP, PLAN ANALYSIS LABORATORY, INLINGUA Ancona, PALITALSOFT SRL, ALLOVER, FAMAR, ETICONF srl, MICHELANGELI LEGNAMI.

FalComics is created with the contribution of the CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI JESI FOUNDATION

