The day has finally arrived! On the evening of this Sunday, July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the grand final of the 2024 Copa América will take place, in which The Colombian team will face Argentina to compete for the winner’s title of this championship.

After 23 years, illusion and hope run through the hearts of Colombians, who since Very late in the morning they prepare to watch the game and support the tricolor.

The excitement and excitement of seeing the national team triumph in the grand final has spread to all Colombians, and even one of the country’s most beloved footballers joined in the euphoria of his fellow countrymen and sent a message to the tricolor.

Radamel Falcao García, who played with the Colombian national team in the 2015 World Cup and is now part of the Bogota team Millonarios, posted a message of support to the country’s representatives in the 2024 Copa América on Sunday morninga post that went viral in a few minutes.

Through his social networks, “the tiger” accompanied his good intentions with a photograph, in which he can be seen wearing the Colombian National Team shirt, apparently singing the national anthem in a match in which he participated.

“Your selection, my selection, everyone’s selection, God bless you guys! Go Colombia“, wrote Falcao in his last post.

Radamel Falcao García, popularly known as “the tiger”, is the top scorer in the entire history of the Colombian National Team, scoring 36 goals with the tricolor jersey. Behind him is James Rodríguez.

