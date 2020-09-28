He Galatasaray from colombian Radamel Falcao gave up a goalless home draw to e Fenerbahce from the Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia, in the Turkish Football Classic, which halts the streak of two consecutive wins that the locals today had, in the same number of days that have been played in the Turkish Super League.

In the duel of Latin scorers there was no gunpowder, not many clear scoring chances and, instead, there was a lot of attention on the rival. Neither Falcao, who had three goals in the previous two days, nor Valencia They savored the visiting networks and this was noticed by their respective team, signing a tie that does not leave a good taste in the mouth either to one or the other. The Colombian saw a yellow card and was substituted in the 71st minute.

To the Galatasaray the equalizer leaves him in the third place of a quartet that commands with 7 points at the top; Meanwhile he Fenerbahce his second consecutive draw leaves him seventh, two points behind the quartet he leads.