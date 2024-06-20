The dream of seeing Radamel Falcao García dressed in blue is just a few days away from becoming a reality. This Thursday it was known that Millionaires He closed an agreement with ‘Tigre’ and his entourage to play for the team he loves.

The 38-year-old gunner met with the president of Millionaires, Enrique Camacho, Gustavo Serpa, maximum shareholder of the club, and its lawyers to finalize details of an agreement that had been brewing for a few days.

Falcao liked the economic proposal delivered by Millonarios and the agreement was sealed. It will become official once the player completes the respective medical examinations and signs his signature on the contract, which would be for 6 months.

Despite the bombshell that could be one of the most important signings in Colombian Professional Football, the memes do not miss a beat and flood social networks after the announcement.

