Millionaires exhibits the Tiger and its stars. Radamel Falcao Garcia It has nothing to envy of the presentations in Europe, it is the main attraction on a blue night.

The striker started a new cycle in his career 11 days ago, when he signed his official contract with the Ambassador and today, in a stadium Nemesio Camacho, El Campín, dressed in blue, will receive the warmth of 35,000 Millonarios fans who will experience their ‘galactic’ night. Falcao already had a meeting with his new fans more than a week ago at the team hotel after his arrival in Bogotá.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

EL TIEMPO confirmed that at 4 pm the doors of the The Campin and the entrance will be similar to that of a match, except that there are no numbered seats, only general tickets marked by sector. The tickets were distributed in a commercial activity of Andina, the sponsoring firm that supported Falcao’s arrival to the team and that organizes the presentation.

The main event starts at around 7pm and is in style: it has a musical atmosphere, a tribute to the women’s team Millionaires for what was done in the Women’s League, the presentation of each player registered in the Dimayor and of the Coach Alberto Gamero so that they receive their ovation.

Falcao will be the last to come out onto the pitch to greet the fans. The president of the board of directors of MillionairesGustavo Serpa and the team president, Enrique Camacho, will give him the jersey with the number 9 and his name on the back.

Bogotá July 04, 2024. Millonarios fans gather outside the Bogotá Plaza Hotel to welcome Falcao. Photo Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo Credit: CEET Photographer: NESTOR GOMEZ Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

Fireworks and a light and drone show will greet the star, who will address fans.

Yesterday morning, more than 31 tickets had already been distributed to fans who redeemed their tickets and a full capacity is expected.

The performance of ‘El Tigre’ Falcao will end with a thirty-minute concert by an artist not revealed by the organizers. “It will be a surprise,” they said. The show will end at around 8:40.

Falcao garcia Photo:Millionaires Share

Millionaires will debut on Thursday in the first round of the Colombian League, against Independiente Medellín (8:10 pm), at the stadium Atanasio Girardot.

It will possibly be the first official match of Falcaowho played more than an hour in the 1-1 draw of the friendly against River Plate, last week.

Alberto Gamero and Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Millonaries FC Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS