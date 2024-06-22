Radamel falcao garcia became the great sensation of these days after Millonarios announced his signing, the Colombian Professional Soccer It was revolutionized and the ‘Tigre’ is going to fulfill that dream that I had as a child.

Last Thursday’s meeting was key for Radamel Falcao García and Millonarios reached an agreement, the negotiation was unblocked by the Director General of the Police, William Salamanca, in a call.

William Salamanca and Radamel Falcao García Photo:Hector Fabio Zamora. EL TIEMPO / Archive

The Police is key

According to what was said by the largest shareholder of MillionairesGustavo Serpa, the general (fan of the albiazul team) spoke directly with Falcao to convey all the security guarantees to him and his family.

That was the issue that most worried the 38-year-old scorer after the kidnapping of his father. Luis Diaz and the attack with a firearm on the vehicle in which the player was traveling Edwin Cardona. The ‘Tigre’ had the peace of mind he needed and the handshake with the directors took place.

After the brand new hiring, the former player of Rayo Vallecano, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, among others, he spoke with W Radio about the feelings he has after signing with the team of his loves.

Falcao spoke about his new team Photo:FCF

The dream begins in Millionaires

“At this stage in my career, being able to have the experience of receiving the love of the country is priceless for me. I was always a foreigner and Colombians outside told me ‘thank you’, but I had never been able to feel it in the country,” she noted.

In the interview given to the media that is part of the Prisa group, the same group that is part of Snail Radio where Gustavo Serpa, In addition to being the largest shareholder of Millonarios, he is also the president of the board of directors, Falcao He stated that his idea is to feel the atmosphere of all the stadiums in the country and he is not going to limit himself to playing in Bogota.

“My idea is to go contribute, I’m going to be one more, I’ll let you know from the beginning and I’ll become a teammate… I’m very excited to experience the environment in a different way in I went with Tolima, from Barranquilla with Junior, from Cali, from Medellín with Atlético Nacional. They are beautiful environments that I have always seen on television and experiencing that is what excites me. I want to enjoy it,” she stated.

Radamel Falcao García Photo:EFE

Falcao training

Falcao He is spending the holidays with his family in the USA, but he wants to get as fit as possible Millionaires and that is why it is being crushed in Miami.

In a video that has gone viral on social networks, the player born in Santa Marta doing a very hard workout to loosen the legs and strengthen them.

Falcao He does not want to waste time and his idea is to reach the preseason of the Ambassador team at 100 percent to start playing from minute zero.

HAROLD YEPES

