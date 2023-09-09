Radamel Falcao García is not living his best moments in football on the old continent. After being left out of Néstor Lorenzo’s call in the Colombian National Team, the ‘Tigre’ he suffered physical problems again in a game with Rayo Vallecano.

(It may be of interest to you: Colombia Selection, a second-time team… (Meluk tells him)).

The Vallecas team starred in a friendly against Alcorcón in the Puchero Trophy, where Radamel Falcao Garcia he was in the starting XI of the team led by Francisco Rodríguez and wore the captain’s stripe on his left arm.

However, the scorer of the Colombian National Team he failed to prove the honeys of the goal in the friendly match and set off the alarms at Rayo Vallecano, after leaving replaced by physical problems.

(Read here: Luxury: the women’s team visited the men’s team before the debut in the tie).

Radamel, who started again in the Spanish team after ten months, suffered an injury that forced him to leave the field of play in the 30th minute, when he was replaced by José Ángel Pozo.

Concern for the physical state of Falcao

We must wait for tomorrow’s developments and the pertinent tests

The Rayo Vallecano coach, Francis Rodriguez, He spoke after the game about the Colombian’s injury, and his response worried the fans of the Madrid team who have not been able to count on the best version of Falcao.

“We will have to see in what situation they can arrive for the Alavés game. We have to wait for tomorrow’s evolution and the relevant tests, but I hope to have both next week. We came with the intention of leaving happy, both Alcorcón like us, but in the end both teams have taken two injured players”, stated the strategist.

(In addition: I deleted, the feelings about the triumph of the Selection: ‘The team is gaining confidence’).

It is not clear if the top scorer of the Colombian National Team will be available for the game next Friday, September 15. This game will mark the confrontation of Rayo Vallecano against Alavés at home, corresponding to the fifth date of La Liga. His presence will depend on the evolution of the ‘Tiger’.

Falcao must undergo medical tests to assess the extent of the injury that is causing concern in the 37-year-old’s environment, who has not managed to have a good start to the season and has only played 20 minutes in four La Liga games. from Spain.

Falcao and his message to the Colombian National Team

The historic gunner of the Colombian team had time to remember his teammates and wish them luck through their social networks. In X’s account of him, Falcao wrote: “All of Colombia with you. My best wishes and blessings for today’s game. Let’s go Colombia.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO