The arrival of Radamel Falcao García to Millonarios It is the news of the year of the League. It could be the news of the League so far this century. As it is.

The one who is perhaps the best soccer player in the entire history of Colombian football is going to play for the first time, truly, in the Colombian championship when, at 38 official years of age, he is lowering the curtain on his gigantic and wonderful career.

Falcao, great among the greats

His coronation was in 2012, when he was classified as the best ‘9’ in the world, the best center forward on the planet, and was part of the ideal team of the Fifa.

Falcao, in the 2012 world team. Photo:AFP Share

Listen to this football poetry: Iker Casillas; Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Piqué and Dani Alves. Xabi Alonso, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta. Lionel Messi, Radamel Falcao García and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recite the last verse again: Lionel Messi, Radamel Falcao García and Cristiano Ronaldo! Brutal!

Falcao is also the top scorer of all time in the Colombia selectiontwice winner of the European League, a European Super Cup, a Spanish Copa del Rey, and the leagues of France, Portugal and Argentina.

It is a true event, a huge event, that Falcao is going to play in our daily League. Is it the biggest signing in the history of our professional football? It is reckless to say it, although it may well be.

Falcao García and Millionaires Photo:Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Social Networks Share

Before, long before the multi-million dollar and ultra-media super-Europeanization of football, the arrival also at Millonarios of Don Adolfo Pedernera, with whom the legend of El Dorado began in 1949, was a monstrous event for our football.

Like the landing of Alfredo Di Stéfano (who had just been a goalscorer in the Copa América) and Néstor Raúl Rossi, with whom Millonarios later became the best team in the world between 1949 and 1953. It’s that simple and without exaggeration.

Falcao and the megafigures in Colombia

Falcao García and Millionaires Photo:Efe and Héctor Fabio Zamora. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

And many mega figures arrived later, such as the Brazilians Garrincha and Dida, to Junior, and Oreco to Millonarios, the three world champions. Or the Peruvian World Cup winners like Sotil or Cueto, or the Argentines Carnevalli and Babington, or the Brazilian Valdomiro, or the ‘South American team’ of America in the 80s, or…

There are so many that not continuing to mention them is a sin of omission.

Is the arrival of Falcao the same as the return of ‘Pibe’ Valderrama in the 90s? This signing being a bombshell for the moment, it is not comparable for Falcao’s achievements and renowned reputation for quality.

Falcao garcia. Photo:Social networks Share

Carlos Bacca is on the list with his successful return to Junior. Don’t hesitate. The current top scorer in the League is a three-time European League champion! Spot.

Now, for example, the goalkeeper also returns David Ospina to National. He is the player with the most appearances in the history of the National Team and is a two-time champion of the FA Cup and the English Super Cup with Arsenal, and the Italian Cup with Napoli.

In the Colombian League the figures are Bacca (37 years old), Hugo Rodallega (38 years old), Adrian Ramos (38 years old), Dayro Moreno (38 years old), all of them, up to Dayro, who returned to the League already grown up, like Falcao arrives now.

Do elephants return to finish their careers here? Yes, that’s right, but all of them have also been fundamental in their teams and figures in the League.

The arrival of Falcao to Millonarios is the news of the year in the League. It could be the news of the League so far this century. Just as it reads…

