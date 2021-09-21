Falcao sharpens his claws. He already gave his first blow as a rayista to Getafe and licks his lips thinking about the next rival, an Athletic who had taken the measure. At least with Atlético, with whom he scored seven goals in four games. Tiger He is the public enemy of the lions and … also of Iraola, his current coach. When he was playing defense, he received five goals – two of them in the Europa League final – from his new striker.. An episode that he has not yet discussed with the Colombian, but he did with Mario Suárez, an athletic midfielder then and one of the captains of the Strip now.

The first time Iraola and Falcao saw each other dates back to October 27, 2011. That Athletic, led by Bielsa, beat the colchoneros by a resounding 3-0, who had a former Rayo technician, Gregorio Manzano, on the bench. That day the forward could not score, thanks among other things to the good work of the Basque defense. From there, the Colombian and his infallible scoring instinct led the athletic supremacy in the duels between the two.

The second time Falcao faced Athletic, Iraola was not there. It was the only one. On March 21, 2012, the Cholo team won, who had taken the reins of the Madrid team on matchday 18 and had managed to revive him. This time Tiger scored a double (with targets in 49 ‘and 71’) and only Javi Martínez in 92 ‘managed to make up the result by scoring the final 2-1. But fate still had another battle prepared, the most important, the final in Bucharest …

That night of May 9, 2012, Atlético won the title thanks to a resounding 3-0 and a double from Falcao that put their team on a plate for the second Europa League in two years. Athletic, with more nerves than football, received the first blow from the Colombian in the 7th minute. A great goal for the squad to which Iraizoz could do nothing. His recital did not stop there and, in the 34 ‘, assisted by Arda, he dribbled to Aurtenetxe and beat the goalkeeper again on the ground. Diego rounded off the task with a cross shot in the 85th minute.

Falcao’s 2-0 in the Europa League final.

They met again in 12-13. Falcao made a hat-trick that August 27, 2012. He opened the scoring with a spectacular goal, after leaving San José seated and beating Gorka with a subtle shot at 19 ‘. Later, in 42 ‘, Tiger flew to to hunt with an impossible foreshortening a past center of Godín. And the third, in 58 ‘, he got it on a penalty pointed out by Gurpegui’s hand. Finally, Tiago closed the account.

Iraola returns to San Mamés with Falcao in his ranks. That public enemy number one is now his nine and everything indicates that, if it is not the start, the Colombian international will have minutes and chances. There are rivals and scenarios that motivate and Tiger He has already shown against Míchel’s Getafe that he has not lost his hunting instinct …