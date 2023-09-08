Falcao, the absentee, puts on the Colombian shirt: message of support for the National Team

The Colombian National Team This Thursday begins its path to the 2026 World Cup, in its debut against Venezuela, at the Metropolitano stadium.

The great absentee in the coach’s call Nestor Lawrence is the attacker Falcao Garcia, from Rayo Vallecano.

El Tigre, one of the historical captains of the national team, is not present at the start of the qualifier for the next World Cup.

However, as a great leader who continues to be of the team, he sent an emotional message to the team that opens this Thursday in the clash against Venezuela.

“All of Colombia with you. My best wishes and blessings for today’s game. Let’s go Colombia,” Falcao wrote on his social networks.

