Radamel Falcao Garcia Experience a stellar presentation this Tuesday at MillionairesThe Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium was dressed in blue to welcome its ‘Tiger’, who is beginning to fulfill that childhood dream.

Before stepping onto the green grass of the ‘Colossus of 57’, Falcao offered a press conference together with his son, the Coach Alberto Gamero and the president of the club Enrique Camacho. The scorer was excited and surprised.

Falcao congratulated the national team

Falcao He spoke about different topics, from his first days at the club, the challenges he has with Millionairesuntil the presentation of the Colombia selection in the Copa America.

The all-time top scorer of Colombia He thanked the group of players who made the country dream and highlighted the work they did in such a complicated tournament. Falcao said that the Selection is on the right track to win titles.

“They made us excited and I think we are closer. We reached the final, but we have to keep going. We are facing the world champions, to win a title you have to play a perfect match, this match was decided by a detail. We already have the experience for the future,” he said.

The player from Santa Marta was asked about a chat with James Rodríguez and his teammates from the Colombian National Team, but the ‘Tiger’ explained that he felt that it was not the right time: “No, but I did send them a message of thanks for what they made us feel with the National Team. These are difficult times.”

Is Falcao returning to the national team?

Finally, he left open the possibility of returning to the Colombian National Team and said that he spoke at the time with the Coach Nestor Lorenzo. However, he was emphatic that he was first Millionaires.

“I am grateful for the words of Néstor (Lorenzo). Today I am focused on Millonarios, my priority is Millonarios and I want to do the best I can, if I do things well at the club there are options to be in the National Team, but the club comes first,” he said.

