RAdam Falcao Garcia and his family were given a tremendous scare on Friday due to a gas leak in the residence where they live north of Bogota. Lorelei Taron, The ‘Tiger’s’ wife and children were hospitalized for inhaling the gas.

According to the criteria of

The emergency forced the 38-year-old striker to withdraw from the expedition Millionaires in Valledupar. The Coach Alberto Gamero and the team gave him permission to Falcao so that he stays with his family and does not travel to the match against alliance for the 4th date of the Colombian League.

Lorelei Taron and Falcao Garcia. Photo:Instagram: @loreleitaron Share

Falcao explains what happened

Through a story published on Instagram, the Ambassador gunner explained the situation that has made it impossible for him to travel to Valledupar and I wish his teammates the greatest success.

“Yesterday (Friday) my family suffered an unexpected event due to which my wife, my in-laws and my 5 children were hospitalized. Due to this situation, I am not able to accompany the team to the game we have to face in the city of Valledupar. I wish the best to my teammates, to all the fans and to the people of Valledupar, I hope it will be a great show,” said Radamel.

On the other hand, Falcao He thanked the support he and his family received after the emergency experienced in the vicinity of Bogota“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the Marly de Chía clinic for the excellent care my family received during their stay at their clinic. Thank you all for understanding and for the messages of support!” she said.

Lorelei Tarón detailed the emergency

Lorelei Taron She also spoke about what happened and detailed the event that fortunately ended in a scare for her, her children and her parents.

“Thank you for your messages and good wishes, we are fine, thank God! What happened is that we turned on a water heater that had no escape route and the carbon monoxide poisoned us all. Many hours passed since we turned it on and we thought the smell was normal. I was exercising with Jedi and my dad downstairs (where the water heater and the escape route are). Time was passing by and I was super dizzy, but I thought it was the altitude. Jedi went up with my dad to the upper part where the girls were with my mom.

Lorelei Taron and Falcao. Photo:Instagram: @loreleitaron Share

When I get up 10 minutes after Jedi, he comes crying that he feels bad and wants to throw up, I pick him up and sit in the girls’ room, Jedi falls asleep which seemed super weird to me and I started to feel sleepy and fell asleep, suddenly a really strong smell came up and the lady who helps us around the house started yelling at us to get outside quickly, we went outside because the smell was unbearable, Annette crying that she felt bad, Jedi asleep, I saw the world upside down.

“My dad quickly came in to turn off the water heater, but he was already vomiting and had no strength, so we ran to the hospital, my dad, Jedi, Annette and I, who had the strongest symptoms, but after a while my mom, Domi, Heaven and Desi arrived because they started having symptoms like vomiting and a bad headache. Thank God nothing serious happened and thank goodness it wasn’t at night because then it would have been a different story,” Lorelei wrote on her Instagram stories.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS