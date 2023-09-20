Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Falcao smiles in the Spanish League: there is already a date for his return to the fields

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Falcao smiles in the Spanish League: there is already a date for his return to the fields

Radamel Falcao García

The gunner was absent from the Colombian National Team.

Photo:

Twitter: Rayo Vallecano

The gunner was absent from the Colombian National Team.

The Colombian player was injured in a friendly with Rayo Vallecano.

After his injury in the friendly against Alcorcón, which was played in recent days, Radamel Falcao García returned to training with Rayo Vallecano in the last few hours to prepare his return in the best way.

According to the club’s networks, The ‘Tigre’ is under the instructions of coach Francisco Rodríguez after his return to training with the Vallecas team.

Samario had suffered a muscle injury during the friendly, where he could only play 30 minutes and was then replaced as a precaution.

The Rayo Vallecano coach had mentioned that they would do everything possible for Samario to arrive at the match with Alavés, but in the end he was absent. Now, The Colombian will have the possibility of returning against Villarreal, a duel that will be played this Sunday.

Likewise, we will have to see if he sees minutes, since Falcao’s last match in which he played was on September 2, where he was on the court for 12 minutes.

Radamel Falcao García

Radamel Falcao García (left), in action against Celta.

It is worth noting that this season, Falcao does not count as a starter for his coach and has entered most of the games from the bench, an issue that has been occurring since last season.

With information from EFE

