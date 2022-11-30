Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Falcao sends a meaningful message after the death of Andrés Balanta

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Radamel Falcao and Andrés Balanta

Radamel Falcao and Andrés Balanta

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation and Dimayor

Radamel Falcao and Andres Balanta

The top scorer of the Colombian National Team spoke on his social networks.

The world of football was shaken this Monday with the surprise death of Andres Balanta, Deportivo Cali midfielder who was playing on loan at Atlético Tucumán, in the first division of Argentine soccer.

See also  Falcao starts on the bench: Rayo Vallecano vs. Betis, live

Balanta, 22, collapsed in his team’s first pre-season training session and was taken to a clinic, where he arrived without vital signs.

The local newspaper La Gaceta recalled that the player had already fainted when he was a member of Deportivo Cali in 2019. On that occasion, he underwent several tests, in which no anomaly was detected.

The Colombian and Argentine soccer federations expressed their sorrow over the death of Balanta, as well as his home club.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The message of the ‘Tiger’ Falcao

The one who also manifested himself on his social networks was the top scorer of the Colombian National Team, Radamel Falcao García, who sent a message on his Twitter account.

“Very sad news about the death of Andrés Balanta. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Also my prayers in these hard times,” wrote the ‘Tiger’.

Balanta, 22, was part of the Colombian minor team processes, played in the U-20 World Cup in 2019 and in 2020 was part of the roster called by Arturo Reyes to play the Pre-Olympic.

See also  The Tigres vs Bayern Münich match is postponed, here are the reasons

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Falcao #sends #meaningful #message #death #Andrés #Balanta

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ilary Blasi: how much does the ultra-luxury hotel in Zurich cost where he stayed with Bastian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.