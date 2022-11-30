Falcao sends a meaningful message after the death of Andrés Balanta

The world of football was shaken this Monday with the surprise death of Andres Balanta, Deportivo Cali midfielder who was playing on loan at Atlético Tucumán, in the first division of Argentine soccer.

Balanta, 22, collapsed in his team’s first pre-season training session and was taken to a clinic, where he arrived without vital signs.

The local newspaper La Gaceta recalled that the player had already fainted when he was a member of Deportivo Cali in 2019. On that occasion, he underwent several tests, in which no anomaly was detected.

The Colombian and Argentine soccer federations expressed their sorrow over the death of Balanta, as well as his home club.

The message of the ‘Tiger’ Falcao

The one who also manifested himself on his social networks was the top scorer of the Colombian National Team, Radamel Falcao García, who sent a message on his Twitter account.

“Very sad news about the death of Andrés Balanta. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Also my prayers in these hard times,” wrote the ‘Tiger’.

Very sad news about the death of Andrés Balanta. My condolences to his family and friends. Also my prayers in these hard times. — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) November 30, 2022

Balanta, 22, was part of the Colombian minor team processes, played in the U-20 World Cup in 2019 and in 2020 was part of the roster called by Arturo Reyes to play the Pre-Olympic.

