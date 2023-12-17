It seems that the dream of seeing Radamel Falcao García playing in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin with the jacket Millionaires It will not be possible to fulfill it, at least in an official match. The forward explained the reasons that keep him away from Bogotá.

The excitement of seeing the 37-year-old forward playing with Millonarios increased after the Embajador club won the 16th star against Atlético Nacional in the first half of the year.

Falcao, in June of this year, contract with Rayo Vallecano had ended and he was a free agent, a situation that led Millonarios to ask about his willingness to come to the Colombian capital.

However, the negotiations did not advance, as confirmed by both parties, the differences between supply and demand were too high, which diluted the possibility of him playing for at least one semester with the Albiazul team.

And it seems that the illusion of seeing him dressed in blue was completely buried in the last few hours with some statements that surprised Millonarios fans. The 'Tigre' from Santa Marta explained why it is difficult to play for the club he loves.

When asked by journalist Jaime Dinas about the possibility of retiring in Colombia, the gunner of the Vallecano Ray confirmed to Telepacific that his future is far from Bogotá and the options to play in Colombia are increasingly scarce.

“The thing about Colombia, the thing about Millonarios was talked about at the time, but the conditions were not met,” the top scorer in the history of the Colombian National Team began by saying.

In addition, he reflected on the situation in the country and explained that the kidnapping of Luis Díaz's father makes him distance himself from Colombian Professional Soccer. “You have to see the situation in the country as it is at the moment, a bit complex.”

Falcao García trains with the National Team.

And I add: “Always seeing what happened to Luis (Diaz) are negative things that make him think and perhaps stop.”

With these words, Radamel Falcao García leaves it for granted that the dream of playing for Millonarios is almost impossible to realize, since it is a decision that must be made as a family and he does not see the conditions given to return.

