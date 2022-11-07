Falcao present in triumph of Rayo Vallecano against Real Madrid

Real Madrid ceded the league lead to Barcelona on Monday after losing 3-2 at Rayo Vallecano in their first league defeat, in the last match of matchday 13 of the Spanish championship.

Rayo went ahead with a goal from Santiago Comesaña (5), but Luka modric penalty (37) and Eder Militao with a header (41) turned the result around, before Álvaro García made it 2-2 (44). Oscar Trejo He sealed the 3-2 penalty (67), which brings the Rayistas closer to Europe and leaves Real Madrid two points behind Barça.

The azulgrana team had overtaken Real Madrid at the top of the championship on Saturday by beating Almería 2-0, in Gerard Piqué’s last game at the Camp Nou before his retirement.

In VallecasReal Madrid was surprised by the intensity of the locals, who dominated a two-way duel.

Rayo took an early lead when Comesaña finished a ball back from the baseline by Fran García (5) at the penalty spot. The rayista team did not back down and continued to press up Real Madrid’s exit, which was struggling to overcome the rival harassment.

Rayo Vallecano celebrates against Real Madrid.

The merengue team took half an hour to begin to braid dangerous plays, like the one that ended in a penalty when Marco Asensio was shot down in the area. The VAR review led the referee to call the maximum penalty that Modric converted (37) to equalize, just four minutes before Militao headed a corner kick into the back of the Rayista nets (41).

At the stroke of halftime, Álvaro García reached for a ball in the area after a series of rebounds and released a shot from an angle that made it 2-2 on the scoreboard (44). After the break, Real Madrid decided to fight Rayo with their weapons, going up to press in the opposite field, but continued to suffer from Rayo Vallecano’s quick counterattacks.

In a duel in the area, Carvajal touched the ball with his hand causing a penalty, which Óscar Trejo converted to make it 3-2 (67) definitively.

