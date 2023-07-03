Falcao or James Rodríguez: who did the porn actress, Esperanza Gómez, choose?

Hope Gomez She is a glamor model, businesswoman, porn actress and fashion designer, who has not only stood out for her work, but also for her statements.

The Colombian is famous for the roles she has played and although she almost never talks about sport, soccer, this time They asked him about James Rodríguez and Falcao García… His answer surprised.

Without fear

In an interview on the “Undress with Eva” program, Gómez was left with nothing and with just four words he chose between the two figures.

The task they gave him was to choose between two personalities, but Gómez, When questioned between Falcao and James, she replied: “I can handle both of them.”

