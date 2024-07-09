Radamel Falcao will wear blue for the first time in a match against River Plate in a few minutes in a friendly. The forward will be in the starting line-up after the confirmation of the starting line-up chosen by Alberto Gamero.

According to the criteria of

Millonarios will make use of the reinforcements that were linked with the capital team for the new season. As expected, Falcao García will be up front alongside Leo Castro. Félix Charrupí, Jhon Córdoba and Iván Arboleda will also get minutes in the match.

On the other hand, River Plate also made official its starting player for the friendly match with Kranevitter as captain. Demichelis left on the bench even a new signing that the club had not yet made official: Franco Carboni.

Falcao, River and Millonarios, more than just a game for Tigre

The friendly will be played in Buenos Aires, Falcao’s home at the beginning of his career with the team he faces today. River Plate was the team where he developed as a footballer and which preceded his jump to Europe with Porto. For this reason, this match will be more than a friendly, the player himself has pointed out that it will be an emotional encounter with the fans of the River Plate team.

On the other hand, it will mark the beginning of Tigre’s time at Millonarios, a team that he has long declared his preference for and that, finally, was able to sign him after so many years of being sought after. Falcao arrived as the star reinforcement of the capital team and broke the transfer market in Colombian football.