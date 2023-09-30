Falcao lets off steam by returning to goal after almost a year: ‘I want to give my best’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García.
Falcao garcia.
The forward scored and gave Rayo the tie.
Radamel FalcaoColombian striker for Rayo Vallecano and scorer of the tying goal in added time against Real Mallorca, declared that it would have been “unfair” to leave with a loss in the match.
Rayo added a point in Vallecas against Mallorca, in a match that was decided after ten minutes of added time in the second half with a penalty converted by Falcao that had to be repeated.
Tiger Relief
Rajkovic guessed the first shot and the second was a goal. “It would have been unfair to go away with defeat for everything the team did in ninety minutes. At least a draw helps us. The team tried in various ways but Mallorca is a complicated opponent, who defends very well,” said Falcao. in statements to Movistar Plus.
After being injured on September 7 in a friendly match against Alcorcón, Falcao returned to play and reappeared with a goal, in what was his third match of the season.
“I am grateful to God for allowing me to play again, score goals and help the team. I want to give my best and contribute from wherever I am,” he concluded.
