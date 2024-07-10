Radamel Falcao Garcia He made his debut this Tuesday with the shirt of Millionaireshe did it in the 1-1 draw against River Plate, at the Monumental in Buenos Aires. The ‘Tiger’ fought, put in effort and ran, but lacked a clear chance to score a goal.

The 38-year-old striker was a starter, he came out onto the field with the number 9 jersey and the captain’s armband on his left arm. River gave him a plaque of recognition Falcao who received a standing ovation from the Monumental de Núñez.

Feelings from his debut with Milonarios

At times, Falcao and Leonardo Castro They were all over each other and couldn’t find any way to the goal. The ‘Tigre’ only had one chance, but he couldn’t get it into the goal and sent it way over the bar.

To the top scorer in history of the Colombia selection He looked physically fit, but was substituted in the 64th minute by the Argentine Santiago Giordana, who scored the equalizing goal late in the game.

After the game, Radamel exchanged shirts with FRanco Mastantuono and dressed in civilian clothes to leave the stadium. Before leaving the Monumental, he spoke to a Millonarios-related page and talked about his feelings on his debut.

“Very good. I have found a fairly consolidated squad, very generous in their efforts and with a lot of talent. I think this excites us, what I want is to settle in as quickly as possible and be able to give the team what it needs from me,” the ‘Tigre’ began by saying. Millos World.

The player said he is eager to make his debut in the Nemesio Camacho El Campin with his new fans: “Very excited. It’s been 23 years since I was at the club and I had to wait to fulfil this dream. I’m very happy, grateful to the people, I can’t wait to meet them at El Campín.”

On the other hand, Falcao He evaluated the team’s performance and said that there are things that need to be adjusted: “It’s fine and we have to adjust this week the things that we need to improve.”

Falcao analyzes the FPC

The player from Santa Marta analyzed the state in which he found the club and Colombian Professional Football and pointed out that there is room for improvement. “I believe that moving forward, there are many things to improve, not only in Millonarios but in Colombian football. We have to continue contributing so that our football grows and I believe that this starts with the clubs. The important thing is that our institution can grow.”

HAROLD YEPES

