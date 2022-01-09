Monday, January 10, 2022
Falcao is a starter in Rayo Vallecano vs. Betis, live

by admin
January 9, 2022
in Sports
Falcao Garcia

Falcao enters the party and is applauded.

Falcao enters the party and is applauded.

Match of the date 20 of the soccer of Spain.

Vallecano Ray receive this Sunday the Betis in match of day 20 of LaLiga of Spain, key for the aspirations of both squads.

El Rayo, in which Falcao García is a figure, occupies the seventh place with 30 points and aspires to climb further with a view to obtaining a place in the Champions League.

His rival on duty is third with 33 units, in an excellent campaign for the team.

Alloys:

Vallecano Ray

Betis

Follow the game here.

.
#Falcao #starter #Rayo #Vallecano #Betis #live

