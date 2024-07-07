The arrival of Falcao García to Millonarios has awakened all kinds of emotions in the fans of the ambassador team, who dream that the historic ‘9’ of the Colombian National Team will give them the 17th star.

In 2014, a song went viral, in which a woman appeared wearing a Colombian shirt saying: “Long live Colombia! Long live Falcao! The strongest ‘Tiger’ on the pitch.”

Alexy Hernández Ortega, a singer and songwriter from Cartagena, who at that time wrote on her YouTube channel: “I created this video to pay tribute to Tigre Falcao.”

Without realizing it, she became a phenomenon for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and to this day this song has not lost its relevance, and many people continue to hum it.

That year the country received the sad news that the Colombian striker Radamel Falcao García could not play in the World Cup due to an injury he suffered When he was playing for Monaco in France, he suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and was unable to recover in time for the World Cup.

Hernández, from her home in San José de los Campanos, wanted to pay tribute to him. She wanted to encourage the footballer and thank him for his commitment and passion for the National Team. She told this in an interview she gave to the media outlet ‘El Universal de Cartagena’.

“For me, Falcao is a very good player, he is the star of the national team, I love him very much.“, he commented.

The song is already ten years old but it is still popular among many fans and followers of the national team and they describe it as a “second anthem”, especially these days when the Colombian National Team is already in the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa América, and will face Uruguay for a place in the final.

“I have faith in God that one day I will meet him.“, he says with emotion.

As if it had been a premonition from days ago, today this woman from Cartagena will have the opportunity to meet Falcao and she will do so on the very day that he is presented by the ambassador team.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, and published on the footballer’s Instagram, you can see the very same Radamel Falcao in a video call with this woman and they are both excited.

“Alexy, nice to meet you, how are you?” the Colombian player said to the author of his song, to which she replied “I feel proud to hear your voice and to have you here. How is Falcao?

‘El Tigre’ is seen excited while talking to the woman. Months ago the player was not aware of this song and found out about it through the ‘TikToker’ called ‘La granja del borrego’, who sang him a piece of the song and when asked if he had ever heard it, he replied “no.”

The forward tells Alexy Hernández the following: “I came to Millonario as you should have already heard and on July 16, they are going to make my presentation here in Bogotá and I would like to invite you to come”, to which the very excited woman says: “Of course, with pleasure. I wrote this song for you, because you are my favorite athlete, I wrote it with affection and love, and I carry you in my heart. I hope that one day it reaches Cartagena.”

The Samario took advantage of the call to thank her for the song she had composed and that he was waiting for her in the capital of Bogotá, so that she could share this important day with him.

“Thank you so much for everything, for the song, for the effort you made to make it. and for your good wishes. We will see each other soon, I send you a hug,” Falcao concluded.

Radamel Falcao García unleashed madness in Bogotá: Millonarios fans welcomed him

More news in EL TIEMPO

Wendy Pitre Ariza

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME