The news of the agreement between Radamel Falcao and Millonarios shook the transfer market of the Colombian league. The arrival of the scorer comes after several seasons of having been on the radar of the capital team.

The reactions from both fans and different specialized media and colleagues were immediate. The hiring of Falcao would be one of the most important signings in the history of the Colombian league.

Rodallega’s welcome

In the absence of a signature, everything would be ready for Tigre to join the club next season. One of the most striking reactions to the news came from a soccer player who plays in Santa Fe, Millonarios’ classic rival.

Hugo Rodallega, leader of the ‘cardinal’ team took the arrival of Falcao for granted and took the opportunity to welcome Colombian football. “Welcome to our league” says the forward’s short publication on his ‘x’ account

In addition, he also wished success in his new stage to what would be his competition in the capital classic. Rodallega He had a great season in the Colombian league in which he was almost crowned champion.

Santa Fe reached the final that ended up losing against Atlético Bucaramanga. However, he scored 12 goals in 26 games and was the second scorer in the tournament with the same scores as Carlos Bacca who scored in 22 games.