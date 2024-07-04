RAdam Falcao Garcia has already joined the concentration of Millionaires after arriving early Thursday morning at Bogota After a long trip from the United States, the ‘Tiger’ began to live the dream that he had had since he was a child.

According to the criteria of

The 38-year-old striker decided to bring forward his arrival to the Ambassador team to join the preseason of the Coach Alberto Gamero before the club’s trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the friendly match against River Plate.

Julio Cesar Murillo with Falcao Garcia. Photo:Julio Cesar Murillo Share

Step by step of Falcao’s arrival in Bogotá

With a smile from ear to ear, this is how Falcao arrived at Bogota. The all-time top scorer of the Colombia selection landed in the country’s capital at around 1 a.m. after a vacation with his family in the city of Miami.

In a private area of ​​the El Dorado International Airport A complete plan commanded by the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá was waiting for him to transport him to the concentration hotel where he is staying. Millionaires.

Falcao He got into the van ready for his transport and arrived at the hotel, where the technician was waiting for him in person. Alberto Gamero, who greeted him with a fraternal hug and a “Welcome, Dad!”

Falcao Garcia and Millonarios Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

Falcao’s words

Next to the coach from Santa Marta was the sports director Ricardo ‘The Cat’ Perez and several members of the technical staff and members of Millionaires who gave a warm welcome to the super signing of Colombian Professional Football.

“I’m very excited. It’s a big challenge for me, the fact of playing in my country, which I’ve never done before, and putting on the Millonarios jersey,” he said upon his arrival in the Colombian capital.

In a short video published by the capital club, Falcao spoke about what this new experience in his sporting career will be like, in which he hopes to meet all the expectations that have been generated around his signing.

“It’s quite special. Those were days when I always had the team in mind, the fact of coming to Colombia to play and what it can mean to go to the different stadiums and meet the fans. It’s fulfilling the dream I had as a child and it’s happening at this stage of my career,” he added.

The plans of Radamel and of Millionaires changed with the early arrival of the ‘Tiger’. The new idea is that he rests and this Thursday he joins the club’s preseason training before leaving for Argentina.

Due to the comprehensive security measures that have been put in place for the player’s safety, there will be no contact with fans at the club’s sports headquarters because “it is prohibited,” a source told EL TIEMPO. Falcao will greet his new fans from the hotel.

On Tuesday, July 9th, it will be the first time we see Radamel Falcao García dressed in the shirt of Millionaires and the official presentation will take place on the 16th of the same month.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS