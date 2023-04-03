Falcao, happy: share a photo of Lorelei’s pregnancy and talk about the baby on the way

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García and Lorelei Tarón.
Falcao Garcia and Lorelei Taron.
El Tigre is a trend due to the images he shared on Instagram.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Radamel Falcao García will be a father for the fifth time. This was confirmed a few days ago by his wife, the singer Lorelei Tarón, through social networks with a series of images and an emotional message.
“Love multiplies and so do we. Our biggest life project is THE FAMILY,” said Tarón.
(You may be interested: Does Falcao wink at Millionaires? Viral photo in the concentration of Colombia)
“We are going to be parents for the fifth time!”, he celebrated, accompanying a series of photos in which his pregnancy is evident.
Is now Falcao, the one who pronounces himself with an emotional message on his social networks.
Falcao, happy
El Tigre published a photo with his wife, who is seen in an advanced state of pregnancy. Falcao, very smiling, accompanies the photograph with a message about his new son on the way.
“The family is growing, mom and dad for the 5th time. We are happy and grateful to God for the blessing of one more child in our lives,” writes the Tiger.
Last June, the couple had already announced a fifth pregnancy, but unfortunately they lost the baby, as Tarón revealed.
Today, the García Tarón family is made up of the minors Jedidiah, Dominique, Desiree and Annette. It remains to be seen what the name of the new offspring will be.
SPORTS
